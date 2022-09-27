Why Iranian women have hit the streets in protest | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah September 27, 2022 16:03 IST

Amit Baruah September 27, 2022 16:03 IST

Dr. Anuradha Chenoy speaks to us on the widespread protests in Iran, and the demands for women’s rights in the country and around the world.

Dr. Anuradha Chenoy speaks to us on the widespread protests in Iran, and the demands for women’s rights in the country and around the world.

Zar. Zendegi. Azadi. Women. Life. Freedom. That’s the slogan given by Iranian women protesters after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being allegedly beaten in police custody for wearing her hijab improperly. The other popular slogan is “death to the dictator”. Over 40 persons have been killed in the protests in about 50 cities across Iran since Mahsa Amini’s death. The protests continue in the face of a massive crackdown by the hardline Islamic regime even as internet bans continue. WhatsApp, Instagram and Skype have been shut down by the government. One of the fundamental demands of the protesting women is that wearing a hijab should not be mandatory. In some other societies, it would be looked upon as a basic right. But not in Iran. Guest: Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, former professor of international relations, Jawaharlal Nehru University. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian. Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



Our code of editorial values