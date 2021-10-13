What made Virat Kohli step down from T20 captaincy? | In Focus podcast

Rakesh Rao speaks to us on whether the decision was Kohli's own and on the BCCI's road map for the future

Virat Kohli has announced that he will step down from T20 captaincy of the Indian team after the T20 World Cup in November. He is also stepping down as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after IPL 2021. Both the nature and the timing of these decisions have raised a lot of questions.

For instance, wouldn’t it have been better to make these announcements after the T20 World Cup, or after the 2021 IPL was over? Were these decisions Kohli’s own or was he under pressure? Is this the beginning of the end of the fairly successful Kohli-Ravi Shastri partnership? What is the ‘road map’ for the future that the BCCI has been talking about in the context of Kohli’s decision?

We look for answers to these and other questions in this episode.

Guest: Rakesh Rao, Deputy Editor (Sports) at The Hindu

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu