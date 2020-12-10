The vaccine networks India will rely on and the challenges ahead | The Hindu In Focus podcast

Last week, Prime Minister Modi chaired an all-party meet at which he said that experts believe the COVID-19 vaccine will be ready in a few weeks. Eight vaccines are at different stages of preparedness in the country, he said. On Wednesday, the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech’s requests for emergency-use authorisation of their vaccine candidates in India were put on hold, pending more evidence.

The vaccine will have to reach the thousands healthcare workers, frontline workers and elderly persons with co-morbidities who have been prioritised to get it. How prepared is India for a vaccine roll-out? What is emergency-use authorisation, and what does it mean for a vaccine as new as the ones for COVID-19? Are people ready to take a vaccine or are there worries that may have to be combated? And what are the challenges our State healthcare system will face in rolling out what may be a vast programme that lasts for many months? Talking to us about these issues is Dr. Rajib Dasgupta, chairperson, Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

