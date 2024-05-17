GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Should reservation in jobs only be in proportion to the population? | The Hindu parley podcast

Updated - May 17, 2024 02:09 am IST

Published - May 17, 2024 02:06 am IST

Abhinay Lakshman

During his election campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has often used the slogan ‘Jitni abadi, utna haq’ (the rights of a group are proportionate to the group’s share in the total population). The Prime Minister has lashed out at him for the slogan and others have argued that it is against the spirit of the Constitution.

Should reservation in jobs only be in proportion to the population? Here we discuss the issue.

Guests: Sukhadeo Thorat, the former chairman of the University Grants Commission and Professor Emeritus at JNU; Sudheendra Kulkarni served as an aide to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Prime Minister’s Office

Host: Abhinay Lakshman

Read the parley article here.

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

