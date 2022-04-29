Rasheed Kidwai on the defining figures in Indian politics | On Books podcast

Sobhana K. Nair April 29, 2022 18:38 IST

Rasheed Kidwai speaks to us on his recent book, which brings in an interesting mix of characters from Indian politics, some well-known and some forgotten

In this episode of On Book Podcast with The Hindu, we are joined by senior journalist Rasheed Kidwai author of “Leaders, Politicians, Citizens- Fifty Figures Who Influenced India’s Politics”. Mr. Kidwai has been a journalist for over three decades while writing political columns for multiple publications, he is also a visiting fellow with the Observer Research Foundation. This book is an unusual anthology of public figures and Mr. Kidwai goes beyond the usual cradle to grave narrative. He dredges up their quirks, fears, insecurities, ambitions, and disappointments. From a fascinating account of the hold astrologer, Chandraswami had on international leaders including former Prime Minister of UK Margret Thatcher, to the original political strategist of India Arun Nehru, the book brings in an interesting mix of characters, some well-known and a few forgotten ones. Guest: Rasheed Kidwai, journalist and author of “Leaders, Politicians, Citizens- Fifty Figures Who Influenced India’s Politics” Host: Sobhana K. Nair Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan



