We are joined by on this podcast Manoj Kewalramani to talk about his new book "Smokeless War: China's Quest for Geopolitical Dominance"

Manoj Kewalramani, a fellow at The Takshashila Institution who studies China, provides perhaps the first detailed and granular account assessing China's strategic and political responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The book focuses on Beijing's geopolitical strategies as it looked to turn around a crisis at home and criticism abroad into an opportunity for China. Has that strategy succeeded?