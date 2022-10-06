Is India in a bind over its relations with Russia? | The Hindu Parley podcast

On October 1, when India abstained from voting at the United Nations Security Council on a draft resolution against Russia for conducting referendums and annexing four regions of Ukraine, it was a reminder of New Delhi’s precarious tightrope walk on ties with Moscow. In the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and in the face of Western sanctions against Russia, India has continued to carry on oil and defence trade with Russia, even as it remains committed to deepening its relations with the West, including the U.S.

Here we discuss India’s choices and actions in a changing geopolitical landscape, especially with regard to China

Guests: Anuradha Chenoy, Adjunct Professor at the Jindal Global University and former Dean, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University; Ashok Kantha, former Ambassador of India to China and Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Chinese Studies and Distinguished Fellow with Vivekananda International Foundation, New Delhi

Host: Kallol Bhattacherjee

