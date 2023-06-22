HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

How Turkey’s economic and political trajectory compares to India | Data Point podcast

Against a backdrop of significant economic instability, Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected as the President of Turkey. The Hindu speaks to an expert to explore the parallels between Turkey and India.

June 22, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

Sonikka Loganathan
Sonikka Loganathan

On May 28, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the run-off elections, extending his rule for another five years. Erdogan has been president since 2003. Over the past twenty years, he’s used religion to come to power, and maintain it, in a country where popular politics previously had a largely secular flavour. Erdogan, and his Development Party (AKP), used religious nationalism to create the new Islamic Turkey. In this episode, The Hindu speaks to Sathish Deshpande, to understand, how much of this is a result of Erdogan and his policies, and identify the similarities between Turkey’s trajectory and what we are seeing in India.

Guest: Sathish Deshpande: former Professor of Sociology at Delhi University 

Listen to more Data Point podcasts:

Related Topics

Data Point podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / Turkey

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.