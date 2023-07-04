How Chinese investments are returning to India | In Focus podcast

July 04, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

In this podcast, we look at the state of play three years after India put in place sweeping curbs on inflows of Chinese investments into India. Official data shows investments from China are slowly returning through new avenues and ventures, with New Delhi welcoming investments in some sectors such as manufacturing but remaining wary about others where data and security concerns are involved.

How are Chinese companies working around the curbs on investment? Have the curbs on Chinese investment ended up making investments more opaque with a rise in investments through third countries? What are the implications for regulation and security?

Guest: Santosh Pai, Honorary Fellow, Institute of Chinese Studies, New Delhi, and Partner, Dentons Link Legal

Host: Ananth Krishnan, China correspondent, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

