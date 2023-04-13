Hostile witness, doctored evidence, erring judges: Justice K. Chandru on why police are not convicted for custodial violence | Data Point podcast

April 13, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

Following a case of custodial violence in Ambasamudram in Tamil Nadu, the issue of police excess is back at the forefront. Lok Sabha data shows that 478 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu while suspects were in judicial or police custody between 2016-17 and 2021-22. Uttar Pradesh recorded 2,580 deaths in judicial or police custody, the highest among all states. Despite this, conviction rates are shockingly low. Data from the National Crime Record Bureau shows that in Tamil Nadu, not a single police officer was charge sheeted, arrested or convicted for custodial violence in the past five years. Across India, only 286 magisterial or judicial enquiries were ordered, 79 charge sheets were issued and 114 police officers were arrested, while none were convicted.

To understand why holding police officials accountable is difficult, The Hindu speaks with retired Madras High Court Judge K. Chandru. This is part one of a two-part series on custodial violence.

Guests: Retired Madras High Court Judge K. Chandru

Listen to more Data Point podcasts: