Decoding the strategic implications of Pelosi’s visit for the U.S., China and Taiwan | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath August 05, 2022 18:00 IST

Ananth Krishnan speaks to us on Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit and whether Pelosi’s visit raised the stakes in Taiwan for both China and the U.S.

Ananth Krishnan speaks to us on Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit and whether Pelosi’s visit raised the stakes in Taiwan for both China and the U.S.

Taiwan has for long been a flashpoint in US-China relations. The visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi once again ratcheted up tensions between the two big powers. Despite China making its displeasure clear in the strongest terms – or perhaps because of it – Pelosi went ahead with her visit. China condemned her visit as “extremely dangerous”. It has also launched aggressive military drills that encroach on Taiwan’s territorial waters. The Chinese Communist Party has made no secret of its intention to integrate Taiwan with the People’s Republic of China. The U.S., while formally claiming to respect the ‘One China’ policy, has indicated it may respond with force if China undertook any military action against Taiwan. But with China aspiring to achieve – if not surpass – military parity with the US, how long can the current equilibrium hold? Has Pelosi’s visit raised the stakes in Taiwan for both China and the U.S.? What are the likely long-term consequences of China’s unprecedented military drills that effectively encircled Taiwan? Guest: Ananth Krishnan, The Hindu’s China correspondent .Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu Edited by Reenu Cyriac



Our code of editorial values