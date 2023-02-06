Decoding India’s population conundrum | In Focus podcast

February 06, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

2023 is set to be a landmark year for India’s population trajectory, as the country is predicted to overtake China to become the world’s most populous nation. And India will remain in that position for several more years. The advantages, experts have pointed out, is the demographic dividend - we will have a massive number of young people in the working age group, and a relatively lower number of those needing care such as the elderly and young children, at least for a couple of decades. But how well is India placed to harness this young population for us to grow economically? Do we have the polices for education, skilling and health in place? And what happens when some Southern states have populations that age faster than some northern States?

Guest: Prof Sonalde Desai, Distinguished University Professor, the University of Maryland and Professor and Centre Director, NCAER-National Data Innovation Centre

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

