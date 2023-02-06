HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Decoding India’s population conundrum | In Focus podcast

Sonalde Desai speaks to us on India’s population demographic, and if we have policies in place to harness the young population to grow economically. 

February 06, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid
ALSO READ
In landmark shift, China’s population declines in 2022

2023 is set to be a landmark year for India’s population trajectory, as the country is predicted to overtake China to become the world’s most populous nation. And India will remain in that position for several more years. The advantages, experts have pointed out, is the demographic dividend - we will have a massive number of young people in the working age group, and a relatively lower number of those needing care such as the elderly and young children, at least for a couple of decades. But how well is India placed to harness this young population for us to grow economically? Do we have the polices for education, skilling and health in place? And what happens when some Southern states have populations that age faster than some northern States?

ALSO READ
Explained | Where is population growth taking place? 

Guest: Prof Sonalde Desai, Distinguished University Professor, the University of Maryland and Professor and Centre Director, NCAER-National Data Innovation Centre

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / population

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.