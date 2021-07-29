Are the Taliban returning to Kabul? | The Hindu Parley podcast

The Taliban have captured the rural areas, but the Afghan Army is pushing back

After 20 years of fighting, the U.S. is set to end its military operations in Afghanistan by August 31. Since May 1, when U.S. troops started withdrawing from Afghanistan, the Taliban have made rapid territorial gains in the country. They have taken control of dozens of northern districts and several of the country’s key border crossings, mounting pressure on the Ashraf Ghani government.

Here we discuss the Afghan situation, India’s options, and the prospects for a peaceful settlement.

Guests: Avinash Paliwal, Deputy Director of the SOAS South Asia Institute, London; Jayant Prasad, a former Indian civil servant, who had served as India’s envoy in Kabul.

Host: Stanly Johny

