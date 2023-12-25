Celebrating Christmas in Telangana’s Medak Church

December 25, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST

The cathedral, built in stone, soars to a height of 175 feet. It is not just a centre for pilgrimage for Protestant Christians but has become a tourist draw. Visitors walk in all hours of the day to see the church. The vast vault with gothic ribbed ceiling and a span of 40 feet runs the length of a 200 foot nave.

At the end of it is the chancel stained-glass panel showing the Ascension of Jesus Christ, installed in 1927, three years after the consecration of the church. The morning light illuminates the Nativity panel, which was installed nearly 20 years later, in 1947.

“In 1958 when the final Crucifixion panel was being installed, Vijayalakshmi Pandit intervened and asked for inclusion of elements from Indian culture. The words ‘Yehudion ka Raja’ (King of Jews was added in Hindi language above the thorny crown,” informs a parishioner. Below the panel is a phrase in Telugu: “Nenu bhoomi meeda nundi paiketha badinappudu andarini naa yoddaku cherchukondu (When I ascend to heaven, I will gather all people into my fold)”. The stained glass designs were executed by Mr. F. Salisbury. The chancel tiles were shipped by J. H. Patteson of Manchester.

The cathedral, built in stone, soars to a height of 175 feet. It is not just a centre for pilgrimage for Protestant Christians but has become a tourist draw.

The Christmas on 1924 after the consecration showing Rev. CW Posnett surrounded by the villagers and parishioners.

The Medak Cathedral owes its existence to Rev Charles Walker Posnett, who reached the village of Medak in 1896. He brought down the mud and thatch church built in 1889 and built a small chapel where 250 parishioners could pray in its stead.

Charles Walker Posnett sitting outside a tent.

The Crucifixion stained glass panel on the western side of the church has words in Hindi: ‘Yehudion ka Raja’. It was installed in 1958

The Crucifixion panel has words in Telugu at the bottom meaning: ‘When I ascend to heaven, I will gather all people into my fold’.

The high Gothic vault designed by Bradshaw Gass & Hope is held up by steel ribs and runs the length of the nave.

The Ascension stained glass panel is the first panel seen by visitors and was installed in 1927.