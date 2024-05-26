Every family has to raise their boys and girls with equal opportunities in education. Getting a girl married off should not be the primary or sole aim of parents.

Women in most Indian households have been socially conditioned to eat last at the table. The existing “food patriarchy” takes a toll on her physical and mental health. This ritual focuses only on the well-being of the men. Let’s foster a spirit of belonging and a feeling of inclusivity in women to be loved and nourished.

Putting women at the centre of any policies and the inclusion of women as policymakers will lead to the country’s development. Their entrepreneurial ambitions and economic potential should be recognised. Women should be empowered to take decisions that best suits them, without being judged.

Women are most often wealth creators, rather than wealth controllers. The contributions of a homemaker cannot be quantified financially. How much monetary value can you attach to the love a mother has for her children?

Very often, the elders in the family exercise control over younger women’s decisions on childbearing. Even though the laws related to reproduction give women autonomy, very few are able to make their personal choices. Women often face social stigma when having fertility issues.

Patriarchal social norms are thought of as normal and customary even today. Let us converge and break the glass ceiling to make this world more inclusive for women.

drparimalarani@gmail.com