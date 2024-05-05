GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

The power of versatility
Premium

Jacks-of-all-trades are the lifeblood of a community

May 05, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST

Teen Maria George
Juggling a variety of skills, even if one is not quite a master at any, is an achievement in itself.

Juggling a variety of skills, even if one is not quite a master at any, is an achievement in itself. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

I belong to the most underestimated tribe of people often categorised as the “jack-of-all-trades, master of none”. I once complained about it to my mother, expressing how I dabble in various areas — organisation, art, public speaking, anchoring — yet lack the mastery in any particular field. I possess skills in dancing, drawing, teaching, and other fields, but nothing stands out enough for recognition. My mother reassured me that this versatility is a gift. She believed I could excel in anything and survive anywhere.

Now, I believe individuals like us make a difference. We are the lifeblood of a community. We can handle everything adequately, saving the day without fanfare. Unfortunately, our stories often go untold.

When immediate event planning is needed, everyone turns to that person, who is no different from those beside them, but carries the burden because they can handle all roles, from leader to teammate. While masters may perfect their craft, taking away our credit, we are busy lamenting our lack of specialisation and admiring their polished talent.

We are model students, avoiding trouble with teachers or peers, making decent scores without excelling or failing. We maintain a balanced social circle without stirring animosity. People seek our opinions, often receiving the right one. We find ourselves writing speeches or choreographing dances because we are always willing to help.

This versatility doesn’t come effortlessly; it requires effort. We strive to be involved in everything, and that matters. Though we may lack mastery, we offer great company anywhere, having researched topics you might wish to discuss. Above all, we embrace being simply jacks.

teenmariageorge@gmail.com

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.