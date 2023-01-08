The king of all meals

January 08, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST

It’s one dish that quenches the ravenous desire for a satisfying meal and builds appetite with just its fragrance.

Its palatability and delectable nature offer an out-of-the-world experience. It has become one of the single-most ordered dish and of course, the crown of a perfect meal. A hearty meal that one can enjoy at any time of the day or night and is appealing to every palate and every age group.

Yes, you are right, it’s the biryani. Though the dish originated in Persia, it was perfected in the royal Mughal kitchens. It is not only popular at weddings and feasts but also widely available at street food places.

Making of a biryani requires a seasoned hand. A seemingly complicated process to reproduce the most authentic and aromatic dish you can ever imagine. It’s the patience you need to cook it over an open fire on very low heat or in a dum, in an earthen pot, for that traditional touch. It smells and tastes incredibly good when cooked on a firewood stove.

A mixture of whole spices such as black peppercorns, star anise, bay leaves, nutmeg, mace, green cardamom and cinnamon gives a fabulous aroma and taste to the rice. The rice should be soft, fluffy and long, giving a well-defined appearance to each grain. The refreshing, tart, citrusy and subtle flavour of cilantro and the strong, lingering flavour of mint add savour to the dish. The onions fried to a golden brown add a robust flavour, along with ginger and garlic. The yogurt works to tenderise the meat and imbue a flavour in the meat for every bite, not just on the surface. The marinated meat, along with its bone, imparts a delicious flavour to the rice, making it more tastier when cooked with lime juice and ground spices. The topping with the ghee bring that perfect aroma and elevates the aura.

The spicy taste, fragrant rice, delicate meat, fresh herbs and saffron give it a sweet floral aroma that hits the nose before you taste. It is often served with a selection of yogurt and onions, roasted aubergines or a salad made with onion, carrot, cucumber and lemon wedges.

It’s no wonder that being connoisseurs of great food, most Indians are fond of this exotic and aromatic dish. It’s not surprising that people crave for a meticulously prepared biryani and its flavour, making every bite blissful.

Biriyani, just the name rings a bell, delights the soul, waters the mouth and above all brings a smile on the face. What else a tasty, appetising and a fragrant yummy dish can do?

