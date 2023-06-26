June 26, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

New Delhi, June 25: The Union Government does not believe in wage freeze as a principle. Nor will the Government interfere with the labour’s right to strike, said Mr. K.V. Raghunatha Reddy, Union Minister for Labour, here to-day while addressing a press conference. Mr. Reddy said the Government was considering the question of evolving a national wage policy, though it was not thinking in terms of a wage freeze. A committee, headed by Dr. S. Chakravarthy, Member, Planning Commission, had gone into the question of a national wage policy and submitted its report which was under the Government’s consideration. The Minister said the trade union’s leadership had fully realised the gravity of the economic situation and while pressing labour’s demands, had responded favourably to the importance of keeping up production. He further said that difficulties had arisen mostly with the employers in the dispute between management and labour. Replying to questions, Mr. Reddy did not indicate whether the Government would constitute a new wage board for journalists. The matter would have to go to the Union Cabinet. Mr. Reddy met pressmen after his return from Geneva where he attended the 58th session of the International Labour Conference. Among the subjects discussed at the conference, the Minister said, was the role of multinational corporations particularly in the developing countries and the impact of their operations on the working class.