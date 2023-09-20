Asian giant: On India and the Asia Cup final  

September 20, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST

Summit clashes can at times be underwhelming and the Asia Cup final at Colombo, proved to be exactly that while the continental tournament drew to a close. And so typical of the damp weather that tailed the championship, it rained well after India claimed the title in emphatic fashion through a 10-wicket victory in just 6.1 overs. Fiery Mohammed Siraj’s six for 21, including a four-wicket burst in one over, left the host Sri Lanka bowled out for a mere 50. India’s eighth Asia Cup victory since the tournament’s inception in 1984, should lend optimism to Rohit Sharma’s men as the weeks ahead are a build-up to the ICC World Cup. The ODIs against the Australians may be another preparatory phase, but the lodestar obviously is the World Cup in India during October and November. Landing in Sri Lanka prior to the Asia Cup, the Men in Blue did not exactly look like a well-oiled squad. A few stars were coming back from injuries, the playing eleven was still a work in progress; but after the dust settled and the rains ensued at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday night, India seems to be a unit on an upward swing. The campaign included a loss to Bangladesh but overall, India held sway.

Even that defeat against the eastern neighbour happened as key players were rested while the bench strength was tested. The larger tale is about humbling arch-rival Pakistan and holding the nerve in a low-scoring clash against Sri Lanka despite spinner Dunith Wellalage posing tough questions. Even if the climax proved lopsided, India’s path was about staying the course and Rohit’s men did that effectively. K.L. Rahul was back among the runs and emphatically at that, Jasprit Bumrah was at his incisive best, Kuldeep Yadav offered enough guile and seniors Rohit and Virat Kohli offered batting thrust. Afghanistan and Nepal failed to make it to the Super Four while Pakistan flattered to deceive, though it still does possess maverick batters and blistering fast bowlers. Perhaps the Asia Cup organisers may have rooted for an India-Pakistan final, for its share of history and commercial heft, but sport does not adhere to regular norms and this particular summit clash has remained a mirage in this tournament. That the officials even deemed to have a reserve day for the India-Pakistan Super Four clash after factoring in the rains, was a case of over-reach while other teams were not given such privileges. Despite these undercurrents, India did well to focus on the game and emerge on top.