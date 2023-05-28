  • 7:15 am- PM Narendra Modi arrives for the puja
  • 7:30 am- Pooja begins at pandal near Mahatma Gandhi statue
  • 8:30 – 9:00 am - Examination of the chambers
  • 9:00 am - Programme in the Lok Sabha Chambers9:30 am- Prayer ceremony in the Parliament lobby PM departs
  • 11:30 am guests arrive for Parliament inauguration
  • 12:00 pm- PM Narendra Modi arrives in Parliament
  • 12:07 pm - National Anthem
  • 12:10 pm- Welcome address by Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh
  • 12:17 pm- Screening of two movies on Parliament
  • 12:29 pm- Message by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will be read out by Harivansh, followed by message of President Droupadi Murmu
  • 12:38 pm - Speech of LoP Rajya Sabha
  • 12:43 pm - Speech by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla
  • 1:00 pm- Release of coin and stamp by PM Narendra Modi
  • 1:10pm - PM Narendra Modi speech
  • 1:30 pm- Vote of thanks by Lok Sabha Secrertary General