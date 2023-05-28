New Parliament building inauguration live | PM Modi inaugurates building, installs ‘Sengol’ near Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair

‘Sengol’ was carried by PM Modi to new Parliament building in a procession amid tunes of ‘nadaswaram’

May 28, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 08:47 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 28) unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the the much-awaited new Parliament building. The Prime Minister also installed the scared ‘Sengol’ in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker’s chair, after performing puja. Mr. Modi was handed over the historic ‘Sengol’ by Adheenams before its installed in the new Parliament building.

Home Minister Amit Shah earlier said that it is the same ‘Sengol’ that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, in the presence of several leaders. The ceremony began with a traditional ‘puja’ with Vedic rituals which will continue for an hour. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present with along with PM Modi during the puja.

The four-storey building has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹970 crore. The building has been designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management, and constructed by Tata Projects Limited.

Earlier, declaring their intention to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament, 19 Opposition parties — including the Congress — had issued a joint statement saying that there was no value in a new building when the “soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament.” Their primary objection was against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, “completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu”.

