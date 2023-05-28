New Parliament building inauguration live | PM Modi inaugurates building, installs ‘Sengol’ near Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair

PM Modi unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Credit: PIB India Screengrab
May 28, 2023 08:29
‘Sarv-dharma’ prayers are under way at the new Parliament building as the inauguration ceremony is led by PM Modi.
May 28, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 08:47 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 28) unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the the much-awaited new Parliament building. The Prime Minister also installed the scared ‘Sengol’ in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker’s chair, after performing puja. Mr. Modi was handed over the historic ‘Sengol’ by Adheenams before its installed in the new Parliament building.
Home Minister Amit Shah earlier said that it is the same ‘Sengol’ that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, in the presence of several leaders. The ceremony began with a traditional ‘puja’ with Vedic rituals which will continue for an hour. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present with along with PM Modi during the puja.
The four-storey building has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹970 crore. The building has been designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management, and constructed by Tata Projects Limited.
Earlier, declaring their intention to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament, 19 Opposition parties — including the Congress — had issued a joint statement saying that there was no value in a new building when the “soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament.” Their primary objection was against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, “completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu”.
Follow live updates:
ANI
The ceremony will begin with a puja which will continue for about an hour. After the puja, the PM will receive the ‘Sengol’ and install it in the new Parliament.
ANI
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on May 26 claimed there is no documented evidence of Lord Mountbatten, C. Rajagopalachari and Jawaharlal Nehru describing the ‘Sengol’ as a symbol of transfer of power by the British to India.
He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his drum-beaters are using the ceremonial sceptre for their political ends in Tamil Nadu.
Read The Hindu’s report on evidence on government’s claims about the sceptre here
The new triangular Parliament House, built to fit the three-sided plot of land on which it stands, faces the old circular structure, both dressed in red sandstone for continuity. Their interiors though, are a study in contrast. Noida-based sculptor Ram Sutar’s 16-foot-high bronze Mahatma Gandhi sits in between, the silent arbitrator between the past and the present.
In place of the ‘disappearing dome’ over the central hall, visible to visitors only once they step in, the new building is flat-roofed and fitted with a golden spire, much like those in temples and gurdwaras.Read here
In a scathing attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the ‘Sengol’ which was a symbol of the transfer of power from the British in 1947 should have gotten due respect after Independence but it was kept on display as a “walking stick” at Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj.
The historic golden ‘sengol’ or sceptre that had been handed over to the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the eve of Independence Day will be placed within the new Parliament premises, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will install the ‘Sengol’, a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, in the new Parliament building, scheduled to be inaugurated by the PM, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.
The ‘Sengol’ was received by Independent India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to symbolically represent the transfer of power from the British and was later kept in a museum in Allahabad.Read the full story here
PTI
A senior police officer said that security has been stepped up by enhancing police deployment, placing multiple barricades and sufficient police pickets and in addition, intensive patrolling is also being carried out across the national capital and its bordering areas to ensure that law and order is maintained.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh will gather at Delhi’s Ghazipur border at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday and then enter the national capital to extend their support to the protesting wrestlers. Farmers will also enter Delhi from other border points.
The agitating wrestlers have demanded the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Singh who, they alleged, sexually harassed several women grapplers.
PTI
