GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

Published - May 22, 2024 06:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tourists enjoying the display of a variety of flowers at the 47th Yercaud summer festival and flower show that began in Yercaud in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on May 22, 2024

Tourists enjoying the display of a variety of flowers at the 47th Yercaud summer festival and flower show that began in Yercaud in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on May 22, 2024 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

1. Low pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal

Low Pressure Area (LPA) has formed over southwest adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts, the Regional Meteorological Centre said in a statement.

It is very likely to move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by tomorrow morning. It is expected to continue to move northeastwards and intensify further thereafter.

2. Surprising that TNSTC is unaware of CM Stalin’s announcement on free bus travel for cops: Annamalai

BJP state president K. Annamalai said it was surprising that the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) is unaware of the announcement made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin that police personnel on duty can travel for free in TNSTC buses within their respective districts.

Mr. Annamalai’s comments came in the backdrop of an incident when a policeman on duty reportedly refused to take a ticket in a TNSTC bus bound to Thoothukudi.

3. ECI is behaving like ‘kumbakarnan’ while PM Modi is making speeches insulting Tamils: TNCC chief

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been continuously attacking and belittling Tamils as ‘thieves’ apart from pursuing politics of hate and division in the name of religion, caste and based on linguistic ethnicity and they both have been consistently violating the Representation of the People’s Act. 

Mr. Selvaperunthagai charged that the Election Commission of India was sleeping like ‘Kumbakarnan’ even as PM Modi makes controversial speeches in his rallies.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.