‘Surprising that TNSTC is unaware of CM Stalin’s announcement on free bus travel for police personnel’: Annamalai

BJP state president K. Annamalai on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 said it was surprising that the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) is unaware of the announcement made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin that police personnel on duty can travel for free in TNSTC buses within their respective districts.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Annamalai quoted a social media post of Mr. Stalin from September 13, 2021, which listed various announcements made by him during the discussion on demand for grants for 2021-22, including free travel for police personnel on duty in TNSTC buses within their district.

Mr. Annamalai’s comments came in the backdrop of an incident when a policeman on duty reportedly refused to take a ticket in a TNSTC bus bound to Thoothukudi.

A video clip of the policeman arguing with the bus conductor had been widely shared on social media. Following this incident, the TNSTC issued a clarification on its social media handle that police personnel cannot travel in buses free of cost without a warrant, it said.

The BJP leader said “It is surprising that TNSTC is unaware of the announcement made by the Chief Minister. I urge Tamil Nadu government to ensure that officers of the TNSTC are informed about the announcement to implement it with immediate effect.”