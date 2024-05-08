GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

Published - May 08, 2024 05:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
People wade through the waterlogged street, due to heavy rain in Vellore.

People wade through the waterlogged street, due to heavy rain in Vellore. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

1. ‘Savukku’ Shankar arrest | Madras HC calls for legal services authority report on his health condition

The Madras High Court called for a report from Coimbatore District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) after being informed that the latter had deputed three empanelled lawyers and an orthopaedician to check on YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar alias A. Shankar’s health following complaints of custodial violence inside the Coimbatore central prison.

2. ‘Savukku’ Shankar arrest | ‘DMK government cannot handle criticism’

The DMK government has resorted to the age-old practice of filing ganja possession cases against those who criticise it, said Vanathi Srinivasan, the BJP’s All India Mahila Morcha President and the Coimbatore South MLA.

Ms. Srinivasan was referring to the recent arrest of, and cases filed against, YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar. 

3. C. Velayudhan, the first BJP MLA in T.N., dies

C. Velayudhan, 74, the first person representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to become a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu, passed away.

In the 1996 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, Mr. Velayudham contested from the Padmanabhapuram seat in Kanniyakumari district. He won the seat by defeating Bala Janathipathy, the DMK nominee, by a margin of 4,540 votes.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.