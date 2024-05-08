GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK government cannot handle criticism, has resorted to filing ganja possession case against ‘Savukku’ Shankar: Vanathi Srinivasan

The Coimbatore South MLA said the YouTuber had also criticised the BJP, but it was the DMK who had chosen to respond in this manner; she also alleged rampant corruption in the supply of water through tankers

May 08, 2024 03:43 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore South MLA, BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan

Coimbatore South MLA, BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The DMK government has resorted to the age-old practice of filing ganja possession cases against those who criticise it, said Vanathi Srinivasan, the BJP’s All India Mahila Morcha President and the Coimbatore South MLA

Ms. Srinivasan was referring to the recent arrest of, and cases filed against, YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar. She said Mr. Shankar had also been critical of the BJP and herself but the DMK government had chosen to respond to his criticisms by foisting a ganja case on him, she alleged.

The BJP MLA was talking to reporters after inaugurating buttermilk and drinking water pandals in the constituency. She said that the soaring mercury levels were a cause for concern, and alleged that unprecedented corruption was taking place in supplying of water through tanker lorries. She exhorted the government to put in place a system to monitor and prevent corrupt practices.

Ms. Srinivasan also said that the financial allocation to tide over water scarcity was inadequate. Due to the Model Code of Conduct remaining in force post the Lok Sabha elections, the inability to open the MLA’s office has resulted in hardships, she said, and exhorted the official machinery to relax the MCC and and allow for opening of MLA offices. Ms. Srinivasan also requested the government to sanction adequate funds for the Animal Birth Control Programme.

