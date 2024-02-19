February 19, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

1. T.N. Budget 2024 | Key takeaways and reactions

Presenting his first Budget as the Finance Minister in this DMK regime, Thangam Thennarasu announced many welfare schemes and expansion of flagship programmes at the Tamil Nadu Assembly in Chennai.

Touted to be the first-of-its-kind initiative to incentivise college education among boys, the ‘Tamizh Pudhalvan’ scheme has been announced. Under this scheme, boys who studied in government schools from classes 6 to 12 are to be provide ₹1,000 a month for pursuing college education. Last year, the scheme to incentivise girl children from government schools who pursue college education was launched.

Criticising the Budget announcements, AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami called it a mirage while BJP leader K. Annamalai said the Tamil Nadu government has made the same empty announcements, which it has been making for the last three years, in this year’s Budget as well.

2. S.Ve. Shekher sentenced to one-month jail for sharing defamatory post on women journalists

A special court convicted and sentenced actor and BJP functionary S.Ve. Shekher to one-month simple imprisonment in a case booked against him for allegedly sharing a defamatory post on women journalists over his social media page.

Earlier on April 19, 2018, Mr. Shekher shared a post on his Facebook timeline about women journalists. The Cyber Crime Wing registered a case based on a complaint preferred by State General Secretary, Tamilnadu Journalists and Protection Association

3. Formula 4 night street car race | Madras High Court waves green flag

The Madras High Court permitted the Tamil Nadu government to conduct the Formula 4 night street car race with certain conditions such as paying attention to the highest degree of public safety and avoiding inconvenience to public.

The second Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq made it clear that the in-patients of the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital or that of Madras Medical College Hospital should not be subjected to any inconvenience, since it was represented by a batch of public interest litigation petitioners.