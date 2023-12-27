GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

December 27, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Periyakuppam fishing hamlet near Ennore staged a protest in front of Coromandel International Limited, plant, a fertilizer manufacturing company, after an incident of ammonia gas leakage at the factory, near Ennore in Chennai on December 27, 2023

Residents of Periyakuppam fishing hamlet near Ennore staged a protest in front of Coromandel International Limited, plant, a fertilizer manufacturing company, after an incident of ammonia gas leakage at the factory, near Ennore in Chennai on December 27, 2023 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

1. 42 hospitalised after ammonia gas leak in Ennore

Ammonia gas leaked from an underwater supply pipeline to an industrial unit, near Periyakuppam in Ennore, leading to hospitalisation of 42 residents in the wee hours. Residents of Chinnakuppam, Eranavur and Nettukuppam too, complained of uneasiness.

Tamil Nadu Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Siva V. Meyyanathan said the State government has ordered for temporary shutdown of the facility till further orders.

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of the gas leak. The case has been listed for hearing on January 2, 2024.

2. One dead in blast at Indian Oil Corporation’s terminal in Chennai

A welder working on a contract, G. Perumal, 48, died and another worker, Saravanan, was critically injured after an ethanol tank burst at the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) terminal in Tondiarpet.

The incident took place around 11.45 a.m.

The injured worker was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital with 60% burns. 

3. Two history-sheeters gunned down in police shoot-out

Two history-sheeters were shot dead by police in Kancheepuram early Wednesday when they reportedly attacked a police team who attempted to nab them in connection with a murder case.

The duo have been identified as Ragu and Hassan, alias ‘Karuppu’ Hassan, who were allegedly involved in the murder of another history-sheeter Saravanan alias Prabakar of VOC street, Kancheepuram.

4. Arrested Periyar University Vice Chancellor released on conditional bail

Periyar University Vice Chancellor (VC) R. Jagannathan, who was arrested by the Salem City Police yesterday was released on conditional bail by a court early on Wednesday morning.

