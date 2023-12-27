GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two history-sheeters gunned down in police shoot-out in Kancheepuram

The duo have been identified as Ragu and Hassan alias ‘Karuppu’ Hassan who were allegedly involved in the murder of another history-sheeter Saravanan

December 27, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A video grab of the shot duo who were rushed by police to the Government General Hospital, Kancheepuram, where the doctors who examined the two declared them as dead on arrival | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Two history-sheeters were shot dead by police in Kancheepuram early Wednesday when they reportedly attacked a police team who attempted to nab them in connection with a murder case.

The duo have been identified as Ragu and Hassan, alias ‘Karuppu’ Hassan, who were allegedly involved in the murder of another history-sheeter Saravanan alias Prabakar of VOC street, Kancheepuram. Saravanan had more than 40 criminal cases for murder and other offences. On Tuesday, when he was near his house, a gang of men attacked and murdered him due to previous enmity. 

Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police, M.Sudhakar said, “We formed a special team to nab all the suspects involved in the murder of Saravanan on Tuesday. The special team who were searching for the suspects reached Indira Nagar following information that two of suspects were hiding there. When our personnel surrounded them at 5.30 a.m., one of them attacked two of our personnel using a knife. A sub-inspector in the team had to open fire in self-defence.” 

The shot duo were rushed by police to the Government General Hospital, Kancheepuram where the doctors who examined the duo declared them as brought dead. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kancheepuram R.Ponni visited the spot and conducted enquiries.

