Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

December 22, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

Meenakshi R.
The Pirates of Malabar and An Englishwoman in India Two Hundred Years Ago, by Colonel John Biddulph, a 116-year-old book that had gone missing from the Nilgiri Library in Udhagamandalam.

The Pirates of Malabar and An Englishwoman in India Two Hundred Years Ago, by Colonel John Biddulph, a 116-year-old book that had gone missing from the Nilgiri Library in Udhagamandalam.

1. Bangalore man arrested for stealing rare, century-old book from Nilgiri library

A 34-year-old Bangalore resident was arrested for stealing a 116-year-old book from the 160-year-old Nilgiri Library in Udhagamandalam.

Police officials identified the accused as Katitra Debnath, 34, a resident of Koramangala in Bangalore.

2. CPCL to pay ₹7.5 crore compensation for oil spill in Ennore

The Tamil Nadu government has fixed a total of ₹8.68 crore as relief fund for families and boats that were affected by the oil spill from industries, in Ennore during Cyclone Michaung. Of this, ₹7.53 crore will be paid by the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL).

3. Another leopardess dies in the Nilgiris after getting trapped in snare

In another incident of a carnivore being killed after being trapped in a snare, a female leopard died, after suffering serious injuries when it was ensnared in a private tea field near Theetukkal, bordering Udhagamandalam town, late on Thursday (December 21, 2023) night.

4. SASTRA Ramanujan awards presented to University of California mathematicians Yunqing Tang and Ruixiang Zhang

The SASTRA-Ramanujan Awards for 2022 and 2023 were presented, respectively, to Yunqing Tang and Ruixiang Zhang, both mathematicians at the University of California in Berkeley, at the SASTRA campus in Kumbakonam, on Friday, December 22, 2023.

5. Actor Gautami cheating case: Builder, family arrested in Kerala

A builder and his family who allegedly swindled actor Gautami Tadimalla of her property worth ₹25 crore were arrested from a hideout at Choondal, near Kunnamkulam, in Thrissur district of Kerala on December 21 (Thursday).

6. 21st Chennai International Film Festival | Vadivelu receives best actor award

Vadivelu was adjudged best actor for his performance in Maamannan at the 21st Chennai International Film Festival that concluded in the city on Thursday.

