GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPCL to pay ₹7.5 crore compensation for oil spill in Ennore

Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority to add ₹1.15 crore to the relief fund

December 21, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Chennai

Geetha Srimathi
The oil spill had extended at sea from the mouth of the Kosasthalaiyar river and the neighbouring areas creating water pollution.

The oil spill had extended at sea from the mouth of the Kosasthalaiyar river and the neighbouring areas creating water pollution. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Tamil Nadu government has fixed a total of ₹8.68 crore as relief fund for families and boats that were affected by the oil spill from industries, in Ennore during Cyclone Michaung. Of this, ₹7.53 crore will be paid by the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL).

ALSO READ
Oil spill in Ennore Creek | CPCL expects to finish cleaning of water in three days

During the hearing of a suo motu case on the oil spill on Thursday, the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) was informed that the livelihood of 2,301 fisher families has been affected and as many as 787 boats belonging to Kattukuppam, Sivanpadaikuppam, Ennorekuppam, Mugadwarakuppam, Thalankuppam, Nettukuppam, VOC Nagar, Ulaganathapuram, and Sathyavanimuthu Nagar were damaged.

The Fisheries Department further said that a relief amount of ₹78.7 lakh for the boats (₹10,000 each) and ₹287.6 lakh for the affected families (₹12,500 each) was also fixed.

According to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), 6,700 houses were affected by the oil spill and ₹7,500 will be given for each. For this, the GCC told the tribunal, ₹502.5 lakh relief is needed.

ALSO READ
Oil spill situation in Ennore under continuous monitoring, says Coast Guard

Of the total ₹8.68 crore relief fund, the CPCL will pay ₹7.53 crore to the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority and the remaining ₹1.15 crore will be borne by the Authority.

Major part of remediation wrapped up

On Wednesday, the CPCL and the State government said the emergency recovery work has been completed. While the oil seems to have been removed from most parts of the Kosasthalaiyar, traces of the slick continued to flow near Manali when The Hindu visited the area on Thursday.

“CPCL has been asked to deploy 60 boats, each with four fishermen as they know the river better, to clean the remaining oil coming out from pockets every now and then, till December 31,” said Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Environment, Climate Change and Forests department. Another 20 boats will carry out mangrove restoration works for a month, she added.

ALSO READ
Ennore Creek emergency oil spill recovery work completed

A team of experts from the State Wetland Authority and M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) visited Ennore Creek on Thursday for a preliminary assessment of mangroves. “The oil spill has really affected the mangroves. But the damage is not uniform. Certain places are heavily affected while others are moderate,” said G.N. Hariharan, Executive Director, MSSRF.

The Avicennia marina dominates the mangrove ecosystem in Ennore. The smaller plants are dead, and the well-established ones are affected up to 1.5 metres, he said.

Related Topics

Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.