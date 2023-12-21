Actor Gautami cheating case: Builder, family arrested in Kerala

December 21, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - Thrissur

A builder and his family who allegedly swindled actor Gautami Tadimalla of her property worth ₹25 crore were arrested from a hideout at Choondal, near Kunnamkulam, in Thrissur district of Kerala on December 21 (Thursday).

C. Alagappan, his wife, Nachiyammal, and two other family members were arrested by the Chennai Crime Branch from their rented house at Choondal. It is reported that they will be taken to Chennai after being produced in a court at Kunnamkulam.

The Madras High Court had earlier dismissed anticipatory bail petition of Alagappan. The Central Crime Branch had issued a lookout notice for the accused.

The police are investigating about those who had arranged a hideout for them at Choondal.

According to Ms. Gautami, Mr. Alagappan swindled her of her property using the power of attorney. It is alleged that the property was shifted to the name of his family members.

The police had earlier registered a case against six persons based on a complaint filed by Ms. Gautami. The actor allegedly gave the power attorney of the property to the builder who promised her to help to sell 46 acres of land in her name. However, using forged documents, he allegedly snatched the property worth ₹25 crore, the actor alleged.