Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

July 30, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Neyveli Lignite Corporation’s Thermal Power Plant in Neyveli. File

A view of Neyveli Lignite Corporation’s Thermal Power Plant in Neyveli. File | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

1. NLC land acquisition | Anbumani booked; Tamilisai Soundararajan slams NLCIL for destroying crops

The Neyveli Township police have booked a case against Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss and 197 PMK cadres in connection with the picketing of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) arch gate in Neyveli on Friday. The police said permission was not granted for the protest. Another police case has been registered against 28 PMK cadres including two juveniles for resorting to violence and stoning police personnel and damaging police vehicles during the protest.

Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who addressed journalists at Chidambaram took strong exception to NLC India Limited (NLCIL) for destruction of farmlands that were in cultivation. She added that crops were akin to life.

2. EPS insists on special medical camps to control spread of fever among children

Issuing a statement, the Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami flagged the spread of fever among children in Tamil Nadu and criticised the DMK government for failure to organise special medical camps to deal with the public health menace.

Further, he alleged that those depending on government hospitals were affected the most as there was a shortage of medicines at these hospitals. Several children were affected by the fever in Chennai’s peripheral areas, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Madurai.

3. AMMK general council meeting on Aug 6

The general council of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) will meet at a private hall at Vanagaram near Chennai at 8.30 a.m. on August 6, its general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said. AMMK vice-president and former MP S. Anbazhagan will chair the meeting, Mr. Dhinakaran said in a statement.

Earlier last month, the party’s executive committee adopted resolution to hold AMMK’s first intra-party election during which the party’s general secretary and office-bearers of two other key posts are to be elected by general council members.

