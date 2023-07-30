HamberMenu
Edappadi Palaniswami stresses on organising medical camps to screen fever cases in T.N.

July 30, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File

Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

The Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday, July 30, 2023 flagged the spread of fever among children in Tamil Nadu and criticised the DMK government for failure to organise special medical camps to deal with the public health menace.

In a statement, he alleged that those depending on government hospitals were affected the most as there was a shortage of medicines at these hospitals. Several children were affected by the fever in Chennai’s peripheral areas, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Madurai.

While the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Ltd. used to stock up on all necessary medicines when the AIADMK was in power, Mr. Palaniswami questioned whether this agency existed now.

He claimed that over 4,000 people were affected by dengue in the past seven months and hundreds were affected by chickungunya and malaria.

Contending that the change in the weather led to cold, cough and fever with throat ache, Mr. Palaniswami insisted the DMK government to organise special camps to control the spread of the infection.

