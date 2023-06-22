June 22, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

1. Union Ministry gives final nod for Kalaignar pen monument

Laying down 15 conditions, the Union Ministry of Environment has given Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to construct Muthamizh Arignar Dr. Kalaignar pen monument in Bay of Bengal, off Marina beach in Chennai. With this final approval, the State government may begin the process of implementation of the project.

In its letter to the Public Works Department on June 19, the Union Ministry said the CRZ clearance was provided based on the recommendations of the Expert Appraisal Committee (CRZ) and Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority.

2. Senthilbalaji arrest | ED’s authority for custodial interrogation question by Minister’s counsel

Senior counsel and DMK MP N.R. Elango, appearing before the Madras High Court for arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s wife Megala, questioned the authority of Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to insist upon custodial interrogation of her husband. He contended that thE Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002 does not confer the powers of a Station House Officer (officer in-charge of a police station) on any official of the ED and therefore the latter cannot seek custody of an arrested person.

The hearing was adjourned to June 27.

Meanwhile, J. Jayavardhan, son of AIADMK organising secretary D. Jayakumar has filed a writ of quo warranto questioning the authority under which V. Senthilbalaji continues to be a Minister despite being in judicial custody pursuant to his arrest by ED in a PMLA case.

3. Governor’s remark on Vallalar draws ire

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s comment that Ramalinga Vallalar was the “supreme star of the sanathana dharma” has evoked strong reaction from Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, who said the Mr. Ravi’s views should be rejected in toto.

“The Governor does not know the basic difference between Samarasa Suddha Sanmarkka Neri espoused by Vallalar and Santhana Dharma and sought to fit it into sanathana dharma by distorting the path shown by Vallalar,” charged Mr. Thennarasu in a tweet on Thursday.

“Mr. Governor, both Thiruvalluvar and Vallalar were voices of revolt and you cannot swallow them. They were the voices that chased away sanathana dharma,” wrote Mr. Venkatesan, on Twitter.

4. 22 fishermen arrested

As many as 22 fishermen from Tamil Nadu including 17 from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy mid-sea on the charge of trespassing while fishing, early this morning.

The 17 Pudukottai fishermen were from Jagadapattinam coastal village and were on board three vessels. They were arrested near Neduntheevu and taken to the Kankesanthurai naval base in the island nation for inquiry.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr. S. Ramadoss condemned the arrest.