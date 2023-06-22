Thangam Thennarasu and Su. Venkatesn reject Governor’s view on Vallalar

June 22, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s comment that Ramalinga Vallalar was the “supreme star of the sanathana dharma” has evoked strong reaction from Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, who said the Mr. Ravi’s views should be rejected in toto.

“The Governor does not know the basic difference between Samarasa Suddha Sanmarkka Neri espoused by Vallalar and Santhana Dharma and sought to fit it into sanathana dharma by distorting the path shown by Vallalar,” charged Mr Thennarasu in a tweet on Thursday.

He said the civilisation of Tamils had explained that Tamil culture and values had the capacity to function on their own and it was as clear as a waterfall running down from a hill.

“Just because he has the special blessings (thanipperum karunai) of the Union Government, the Governor seeks to convert the Raj Bhavan into a tent of Sanathana Dharma. His views should be rejected,” Mr. Thennarasu said.

Mr. Venkatesan, who represents the CPI(M), said the Governor had called Vallalar the “supreme star of sanathana dharma” though the latter opposed religious practices and varashrama dharma.

“The practices of religion that enjoyed respect has died; the false liking for varnashrama also fell by the wayside,” said Mr. Venkatesan recalling the verses of Vallalar.

“Mr. Governor, both Thiruvalluvar and Vallalar were voices of revolt and you cannot swallow them. They were the voices that chased away sanathana dharma,” he said.