Union Environment Ministry grants final approval for Kalaignar pen monument in Bay of Bengal; lays down 15 conditions

June 22, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Union Ministry of Environment has provided Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to construct Muthamizh Arignar Dr .Kalaignar pen monument in Bay of Bengal, off the Marina beach near Triplicane in Chennai, with 15 conditions.

With this final approval, the State government may begin the process to implement the proposal.

In its letter to the Public Works Department granting approval for the proposal on June 19, the Union Ministry said the CRZ clearance was provided based on the recommendations of the Expert Appraisal Committee (CRZ) and Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority.

It has also noted that the Ministry may revoke or suspend the clearance if the implementation of the conditions were not found satisfactory.

The environment statement would have to be submitted to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board every year and the compliance of conditions need to be uploaded on PWD website.

The structure

The Department had proposed the pen monument to be 30-metre high and it would be spread over 8,551 sq.m. This would include pen pedestal, lattice bridge above beach and land and pedestrian pathway above sea.

The 7-metre wide bridge would be 290-metre long over the land and 360-metre long over the sea.

Conditions

Some of the conditions laid by the Union Ministry include no objection certificate from INS Adyar that is situated 800 metres away from the project site before the construction; monitoring of erosion and accretion studies should be done; reports on crowd management and emergency evacuation plans executed must be provided to the regional environment office.

Noting that any order or direction of court and Tribunal must be complied, the Ministry added the CRZ clearance letter is subject to the final order of the National Green Tribunal, southern zone.

Chennai-based Hubert Enviro Care Systems was the infrastructure and environmental consultant for the project. The PWD would prepare a detailed project report for executing the project based on the Ministry’s approval.