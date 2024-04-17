April 17, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

1. Watch | Will the BJP-JD(S) alliance work in Karnataka?

Among the big changes to the contours of Karnataka’s political landscape this Lok Sabha election is the pre-poll “partnership of convenience” between old rivals BJP and JD(S). The pact between BJP and JD(S) was formed to mutually benefit both parties through the consolidation of the Lingayat and Vokkaliga vote banks, all to defeat a common political foe — the Congress.

Will this be a win-win situation? Who will the alliance benefit more? How will the caste arithmetic and the redrawn political equations pan out in the Lok Sabha elections? Find the answers to all these questions, in this week’s episode of Decode Karnataka.

2. BJP’s ‘B team’ has become its partner in Karnataka, electoral bonds akin to extortion racket: Rahul Gandhi

Taking a swipe at the JD(S), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the BJP’s ‘B team’ has now become it’s ‘partner’ in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Mr Gandhi was recalling his earlier statement from the 2023 Karnataka elections where he had called the JD(S) the BJP’s ‘B team’.

Addressing his first Lok Sabha election rally in Karnataka in the Cauvery heartland of Mandya on April 17, Mr. Gandhi said the JD(S), which had now entered into an alliance with the BJP, had been helping the saffron party at every stage.

Mr. Gandhi also tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the electoral bond issue. Referring to Mr. Modi’s recent interview to ANI where the Prime Minister tried to project the electoral bonds as something that would help cleanse the political system, Mr. Gandhi said the electoral bonds were akin to an extortion racket operated by ‘petty, goonda elements’.

3. Namma Metro to construct pedestrian bridge at Challaghatta station in Bengaluru

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced the construction of a new pedestrian bridge over the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway near Challaghatta station. The project, set to be completed by the end of September at a cost of ₹2.22 crore, aims to improve connectivity and safety for both metro commuters and pedestrians in the area.

Notably, students of Rajarajeshwari Medical College, ACS College of Engineering, Rajarajeshwari Dental College, SDM Institute of Ayurveda and Hospital, and ICFAI Business School will benefit from this bridge. The metro station sees a substantial daily footfall of around 10,000 persons, particularly during peak morning and evening hours.