Namma Metro to construct pedestrian bridge at Challaghatta station in Bengaluru

April 17, 2024 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced the construction of a new pedestrian bridge over the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway near Challaghatta station. The project, set to be completed by the end of September, aims to improve connectivity and safety for both metro commuters and pedestrians.

The bridge will provide a much-needed link between the two sides of the highway, offering a seamless connection for college students and residents in the area. Notably, students of Rajarajeshwari Medical College, ACS College of Engineering, Rajarajeshwari Dental College, SDM Institute of Ayurveda and Hospital, and ICFAI Business School will benefit from this bridge. The metro station sees a substantial daily footfall of around 10,000 persons, particularly during peak morning and evening hours.

“The bridge is being constructed at a cost of ₹2.22 crore. It will include stairs and lifts to accommodate all types of users. This infrastructure will enhance safety and convenience for those traveling to and from the station, particularly students and pedestrians,” a senior BMRCL official said.

College students have expressed happiness over the upcoming bridge.

“The bridge will make it so much easier for us to cross the highway safely. It can be risky without a dedicated crossing. From the last few months it’s been very difficult to cross this stretch,” said Akash, a student of an engineering college in the area.

Divya, a student at a college nearby, added, “Having the bridge will save us time and improve safety, especially during peak hours when traffic can be chaotic. Currently, we have to navigate crossing the road very cautiously, as vehicles often do not stop to let us pass.”

Pedestrians who frequently cross the highway have welcomed the project.

“Crossing the highway can be challenging owing to heavy traffic. The new bridge will be a huge relief and will improve our daily commute,” Karthik, a local resident, said.

BMRCL officials said that they will be constructing a 100-metre footpath in addition to the bridge, which will connect the bridge to the side where the metro station is situated.