April 11, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

1. Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries down by 50,000 in Bengaluru in February 2024 as heat drives up consumption

The sweltering heat in Bengaluru has driven up electricity bills this summer. While many consumers have noticed that their electricity consumption has gone up by at least 50 units in the last two months, data from the Energy Department shows that the beneficiaries of Gruha Jyothi scheme in February were fewer by 50,000 when compared to January in the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company’s (Bescom) Bengaluru Metropolitan Area Zone (BMAZ).

In January 2024, a total of 32,30,746 domestic installations benefited from the government’s flagship Gruha Jyothi scheme, under which consumers who utilise up to 200 units of electricity get a zero bill. In February 2024, 31,80,604 domestic installations benefitted from the scheme, which shows a difference of 50,142 beneficiaries. The subsidy amount for January was ₹221.96 crore whereas for February, it was ₹213.80 crore.

2. BSY lashes out against DKS for accusing BJP of bringing down ‘Vokkaliga government’ in State

The remarks of Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar that Adichunchanagiri mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha swami should have questioned the BJP leaders about the propriety of bringing down the erstwhile government, led by Vokkaliga leader H. D. Kumaraswamy, has attracted the wrath of veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa.

Mr. Yediyurappa had formed the BJP government after the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government led by H.D. Kumaraswamy. As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, the two prominent Vokkaliga leaders — Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Kumaraswamy — appear to be intensely competing with each other in wooing the Vokkaliga community.

3. Karnataka High Court gives green signal for continuation of screening of Hindi movie ‘Maidaan’

The Karnataka High Court on April 11 cleared the way for Hindi movie Maidaan by staying the temporary injunction granted by a Mysuru civil court against the screening of the movie in any language in any form, including electronic, magnetic and over-the-top (OTT) media platform.

The ex parte temporary injunction was issued on a law suit filed by Mysuru-based script writer C.R. Anil Kumar, who had alleged copyright violation by the producers. Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar passed the interim order on a petition filed by Boney Kapoor of Bayview Projects Private Limited, Mumbai, who is one of the producers of the movie.

4. Construction labourers toil under scorching heat in Bengaluru

Exhausted after working for long hours with minimum breaks under the sweltering heat in Bengaluru and lack of access to potable drinking water, many migrant construction workers in the city are heading back to their village.

Activists and union leaders say these labourers come under the unorganised sector and, hence, no government agency will come to their rescue.