April 11, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The sweltering heat in Bengaluru has driven up electricity bills this summer. While many consumers have noticed that their electricity consumption has gone up by at least 50 units in the last two months, data from the Energy Department shows that the beneficiaries of Gruha Jyothi scheme in February were fewer by 50,000 when compared to January in the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company’s (Bescom) Bengaluru Metropolitan Area Zone (BMAZ).

In January 2024, a total of 32,30,746 domestic installations benefited from the government’s flagship Gruha Jyothi scheme, under which consumers who utilise up to 200 units of electricity get a zero bill. In February 2024, 31,80,604 domestic installations benefitted from the scheme, which shows a difference of 50,142 beneficiaries. The subsidy amount for January was ₹221.96 crore whereas for February, it was ₹213.80 crore.

Number of domestic installations which benefitted from Gruha Jyothi in BMAZ

January 2024 32,30,746 February 2024 31,80,604

“The main reason for the slight dip in the number of beneficiaries is the heat in Bengaluru. The usage of fan and air-conditioners (ACs) increased, which meant more consumption of electricity. Those who were on the border of the Gruha Jyothi limit, like in 190s (uints), crossed to the other side. However, once the summer months are done and their consumption comes back under 200 units, the benefits of the scheme will continue to be applicable to them,” said a senior official from Bescom.

“The numbers might also be impacted by tenants cancelling their subscription to the scheme while shifting houses, and re-subscription was in process.”

Consumers who have exceeded their average consumption agree that heat has played a key role in increased power usage.

“Until January, my consumption was around 130 – 150 units every month, and I used to get Gruha Jyothi benefits. But in February and March, my consumption crossed 200 units, as we run two ACs in our household. I am sure that once it starts raining, our consumption will come back to normal,” said Surendranath K., a resident of Doddabommasandra.

Electricity demand in Bescom region

February 2024 8,128 MW March 2024 8,300 MW April – May 2024 (estimated) 8,500 MW

“While the demand in Bescom region was 8,128 Mega Watts (MW) in February, it was around 8,300 MW in March. In March 2023, the demand was 7,740 MW. The demand is expected to go up to 8,500 MW in April and May,” said K. J. George, Energy Minister.

Gruha Jyothi registrations touches 85.87% of total LT consumers in Karnataka

As on March 24, the number of Gruha Jyothi registrations across Karnataka stood at 1.67 crore, which is 85.87% of the total LT consumers (1.95 crore).

“The Energy Department has taken all the necessary steps to ensure the Gruha Jyothi scheme has reached people across rural and urban Karnataka, and uplifted their lives in a significant manner,” Mr. George said.