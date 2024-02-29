February 29, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

1. BBMP’s ‘Brand Bengaluru’ budget focuses on shoring up revenue base and infrastructure development

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Budget (2024-25) proposes several policy shifts with the aim of shoring up the civic body’s revenue base, besides promising allocation for programmes tagged under the ambitious Brand Bengaluru campaign. Special Commissioner (Finance) Shivananda H. Kalakeri presented a ₹2.7 crore revenue surplus budget with an outlay of ₹12,371.63 crore and estimated expenditure of ₹12,369.46 crore.

The key highlight in the outlay is the proposed capital expenditure of ₹6,661 crore, which amounts to 54% of the total budget. As acute water shortage has gripped the city, the civic body proposes to drill 1,000 new borewells, but apart from that, there is precious little about water conservation.

2. New property tax structure, ad policy, premium FAR expected to increase revenue streams for BBMP

The BBMP has reworked its property tax structure and is all set to introduce multiple policies to increase revenue streams through which it aims to raise ₹8,272.74 crore in 2024-25, the highest if this target is achieved. This has reduced the share of grants by the State and Union governments in the total civic budget outlay to 32.9%, down from 37% last year. The civic body will get ₹4,077.59 crore this year via grants from the State and Union Governments.

The new guidance value-based property tax structure will come into force on April 1, 2024. The civic body is hoping to rake in revenue through the One Time Settlement (OTS) under which interest will be waived off for arrears that are paid by July 31. The penalty has also been halved.

3. BJP urges Governor to recommend dismissal of Congress government in Karnataka

Accusing the Congress government in Karnataka of failure to comply with the law and order norms as well as upholding of constitutional values, the opposition BJP petitioned Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to recommend to the Centre dismissal of the government.

In the petition, the BJP legislators described the episode of alleged pro-Pakistan sloganeering in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha as an anti-national act, and suspected that those behind the episode may be having Pakistani terror links.

4. Bescom records all-time peak demand for February as summer heat drives up fan and AC usage

As an indication of the impending situation in peak summer months, electricity demand in the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) region peaked at an all-time high of 8,128 Mega Watts (MW) for the month of February. The peak demand was recorded on February 23.

Interestingly, even in the previous year, the peak demand for February — at 7,496 MW — was recorded on the same date. In the Bengaluru Metropolitan Area Zone (BMAZ), while the previous year’s peak demand for February was 3,259 MW, this year, it was 3,518 MW. Bescom officials said the three main reasons for increase in demand are rising temperature, agricultural requirements and industrial requirements.