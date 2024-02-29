February 29, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) budget (2024-25) proposes several policy shifts with the aim of shoring up the civic body’s revenue base, besides promising allocation for programmes tagged under the ambitious Brand Bengaluru campaign.

The budget was presented by Special Commissioner (Finance) Shivananda H. Kalakeri on February 29.

Mr. Kalakeri presented a ₹2.7 crore revenue surplus budget with an outlay of ₹12,371.63 crore and estimated expenditure of ₹12,369.46 crore. The key highlight in the outlay is the proposed capital expenditure of ₹6,661 crore, which amounts to 54% of the total budget.

As acute water shortage has gripped the city, the civic body proposes to drill 1,000 new borewells but, apart from that, does precious little about water conservation.

Brand Bengaluru initiatives forms the spine of the budget

The theme of the budget is ‘Brand Bengaluru’. ₹1,580 crore has been allocated for initiatives under the Brand Bengaluru campaign with a promise to maintain these funds in an escrow account.

While ₹200 crore has been allocated as seed money for building two tunnel roads on a pilot basis, ₹50 crore will go towards building a sky deck — two pet projects of Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister D. K. Shivakumar. Other initiatives championed by him including ‘Hasiru Mitra’, ‘Hasiru Rakshaka’ and ‘Udayana Mitra’ have find pride of place in the budget.

The budget makes significant allocation for roads, including widening roads, developing new roads as proposed in the Revised Master Plan 2015, and two new alternate roads to Kempegowda International Airport. BBMP has allocated ₹300 crore to ongoing white-topping of roads.

It has opted for Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode to build Optic Fibre Cable (OFC) ducts along arterial roads. The civic body is looking to raise ₹2,000 crore through a loan from the World Bank to build concrete retention walls for storm water drains.

However, earlier PPP initiatives to build 100 SHE toilets and parking facilities failed to take off, the budget indicates.

The BBMP will be providing ₹1,000 crore for Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Company. It proposes allocating ₹100 crore to purchase four land parcels on the outskirts of Bengaluru to set up integrated waste processing centres.

Welfare-oriented budget

The budget has proposed to set up 50 new Indira Canteens including mobile canteens, for which ₹70 crore has been allocated. Canteens will come up at the BBMP head office and Kempegowda International Airport, among other venues.

₹100 crore has been allocated to invigorate health services.

There is a proposal to introduce a pension scheme for poura karmikas (civic workers) from the next fiscal, and ₹137.50 crore has been allocated for the same.

BBMP proposes to set up night shelters for the protection of transgenders.

How the BBMP will increase revenue streams

Apart from setting a higher target for property tax, the budget proposes to introduce a new advertisement policy, which is expected to generate ₹500 crore. The civic body hopes to generate another ₹1,000 crore by selling Premium FAR across Bengaluru.

The budget promises to make all transactions on Transferable Development Rights (TDR) online, creating an online exchange for sale and purchase of TDR. BBMP Estate Management Rules, 2024 will be used to better monetise its assets. With these measures, the BBMP has set a target of raising ₹8,272.74 crore through its own sources.