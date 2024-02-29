Bescom records all-time peak demand for February as summer heat drives up fan and AC usage

February 29, 2024 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

As an indication of the impending situation in peak summer months, the electricity demand in the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) region peaked at an all-time high of 8,128 Mega Watts (MW) for the month of February.

The peak demand was recorded on February 23. Interestingly, even in the previous year, the peak demand for February — at 7,496 MW — was recorded on the same date. In the Bengaluru Metropolitan Area Zone (BMAZ), while the previous year’s peak demand for February was 3,259 MW, this year, it was 3,518 MW.

“There are three main reasons for the increase in demand — rising temperature, agricultural and industrial requirements,” said S. R. Nagaraj, General Manager, Consumer Relations, Bescom. “As the weather has already become hot, consumers have increased their usage of fans and air conditioners. The same is the case with large industries. Moreover, without rain, agricultural pump sets are also using more electricity. Hence the peak demand has shot up,” he added.

The peak demand for March is estimated to be 8,300 MW and it may continue climbing in April and May. However, if there is good rainfall before that, the demand may reduce, the official said. He also assured that despite increased demand, there will be no load shedding as the government has made arrangements for adequate power supply.

“There is no need for farmers, industries, students (who are writing examinations) and any other consumers to worry as there will be no load shedding this year,” Mr. Nagaraj added.

Power cut complaints

Even as Bescom officials continue to claim that there are no unnecessary power cuts, consumers report otherwise. Hundreds of complaints have been pouring in on social media pages of the power utility and the consumer helpline number. In fact, on February 28, the helpline received 19,678 calls out of which docket was registered for over 9,400 power-supply related complaints. The helpline gets around 10,000 complaints a day, of which most are related to power supply according to officials.

“They claim every year that there will be no power cuts during summer. But, as the days go by, we experience the same kind of unofficial load shedding every year. There are frequent power cuts and officials always say that it is related to maintenance,” said Shravani. M, a resident of BTM layout.

Mr. Nagaraj said that as it is the examination season, Bescom is not even taking up quarterly maintenance to not cause inconvenience to students. “Unless it is emergency maintenance, we are not cutting power supply in any area. If they are experiencing power cuts, consumers can complain to us and we will resolve it immediately,” he said.