February 23, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

1. Assembly passes bill exempting advisers of Karnataka CM, Deputy CM from disqualification

Amidst pandemonium on February 23, the State Assembly passed the Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) Bill, 2024, for exempting advisers to the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister from disqualification for being an MLA or MLC on such appointments.

The Bill was necessitated as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had appointed MLAs as his political and economic advisers. The Bill also exempted the Chairman or the Member to any Commission and the Vice-Chairman of the State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka from disqualification for being a member of the Assembly or of the Council.

2. Pandemonium in Karnataka Assembly over adoption of resolution condemning Centre on devolution of tax

Bedlam prevailed in the Legislative Assembly on February 23 as BJP and JD(S) members continued their protest in the well of the House demanding that the government withdraw a resolution adopted on February 22 condemning the ‘step-motherly attitude of the Centre which is destroying the State’s economy...’

Leader of Opposition R. Ashok condemned the Congress government’s decision to bring the resolution in the House without prior discussion at the Business Advisory Committee meeting and without listing in the day’s agenda. To counter it, Mr. Ashok read out the opposition’s resolution when the Speaker took up bills for discussion amidst the din.

3. BBMP issues notification to residents for one-time settlement of property tax dues

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will give defaulters the option of One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for the collection of dues within its jurisdiction.

As per a recent notification, penalty under the BBMP Act, 2020, will be equivalent to the amount of tax evaded. A penalty of 25% (on tax evaded) will be levied on residential properties with tiled or sheet roof (non-RCC), not exceeding 1,000 sq. ft. for own use, having ground floor.

4. Over 25 vehicles gutted in massive fire at private parking lot in Bengaluru

A fire broke out on the premises of a plastic waste shredder unit — which was also being let out for vehicular parking — at Gangondanahalli, near Nayandahalli, in Bengaluru early morning on February 23. At least 26 autorickshaws and one car were gutted. No one was injured in the fire.

At the rate of ₹30 per vehicle per night, people would park their autorickshaws, goods vehicles and pushcarts in the premises. The fire is suspected to have started due to an electric short circuit in the shed and spread to the plastic waste in the compound and the vehicles parked nearby.

5. Many villages in Chikkamagaluru district hit by shortage of drinking water

Women, children, and men running towards a water tanker with empty plastic vessels to fetch drinking water amidst heated arguments has become a regular scene in many villages in Ajjampura, Chikkamagaluru, Tarikere, and Kadur taluks of Chikkamagaluru district.

Villages that are highly dependent on borewells for drinking water are the worst hit, as the groundwater table has depleted due to the drought. The Chikkamagaluru district administration is making arrangements to supply water through tankers, including tapping into private borewells, to meet demand.