Over 25 vehicles gutted in massive fire at private parking lot in Bengaluru

The blaze destroyed autorickshaws, goods vehicles, pushcarts, among other vehicles

February 23, 2024 11:17 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Many autos and other private vehicles were gutted after a fire a accident at Gangondanahalli in Bengaluru on February 23, 2024.

Many autos and other private vehicles were gutted after a fire a accident at Gangondanahalli in Bengaluru on February 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

A fire broke out on the premises of a plastic waste shredder unit at Gangondanahalli, near Nayandahalli in Bengaluru early morning on February 23. At least 26 autorickshaws and one car were gutted. No one was injured in the fire.

The fire department was alerted by a call at 1.57 a.m. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control, sources in the Fire and Emergency Services said.

The plastic waste shredder unit is owned by Rizwan. The premises was also let out for parking of autorickshaws, goods vehicles and pushcarts at the rate of ₹30 per vehicle per night, sources said.

Fire personnel dousing the fire at a private parking lot in Gangondanahalli in Bengaluru on February 23, 2024.

Fire personnel dousing the fire at a private parking lot in Gangondanahalli in Bengaluru on February 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Plastic waste was strewn on the premises. The fire is suspected to have started due to an electric short circuit in the shed and spread to the plastic waste in the compound and the vehicles parked nearby.

“Many goods autorickshaws and pushcarts were also filled with vessels, plastic items and even plastic waste. This added fuel to the fire and made fire fighting a challenge,” a senior fire fighter said.

Residents in and around the area would park their autos, goods vehicle at the lot for ₹30 per night. 

Residents in and around the area would park their autos, goods vehicle at the lot for ₹30 per night.  | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Mahesh, a local resident told mediapersons, that the fire started at around 1.45 a.m. and spread to the entire compound. “Some of us rushed inside and brought out some autorickshaws and parked them some distance away. But we could not save many autorickshaws,” he said, adding all the autorickshaws and pushcarts belong to poor people who parked them inside the compound at night for a fee.

Shantamma, whose husband’s autorickshaw was gutted in the fire, was inconsolable. “That autorickshaw was our only lifeline, and that is gone now,” she told mediapersons.

Another person said he sold plastic items in an autorickshaw. Both the vehicle and the goods were gutted. He had suffered a loss of over ₹50,000, apart from the cost of the vehicle. He appealed to authorities to provide compensation to those who had suffered losses in the fire.

