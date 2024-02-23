February 23, 2024 03:13 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - BENGALURU

Pandemonium prevailed in the Legislative Assembly on February 23 as BJP and JD(S) members continued their protest in the well of the House demanding that the government withdraw a resolution adopted on February 22 condemning the ‘step-motherly attitude of the Centre which is destroying the State’s economy by causing huge financial losses by denying it the rightful share of taxes, Central funds, and drought as well as flood relief’.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashok condemned the Congress government’s decision to bring the resolution in the House without prior discussion at the Business Advisory Committee meeting and without listing in the day’s agenda.

“The Congress government has every right to criticise the Modi government at the Centre outside the House. However, the passage of the resolution by the House would further escalate the confrontation between the State and the Centre, and the people of the State would suffer,” he said.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil defended the government’s decision to bring the resolution and said that it did not require the opposition’s approval. The resolution was adopted for providing justice to seven crore people of Karnataka, he said.

As the opposition continued to protest, Speaker U.T. Khader adjourned the House for 10 minutes and met leaders of the opposition and ruling parties.

When the House resumed its proceedings, the opposition continued their protest while two Bills and government’s reports were tabled.

Opposition condemns Karnataka government

To counter the ruling Congress government’s resolution, Mr. Ashok read out the opposition’s resolution when the Speaker took up bills for discussion amidst the din.

Though the Speaker had not granted permission to Mr. Ashok to read the resolution, he read it. The opposition’s resolution stated: “We all must show our commitment to take the share of Karnataka for the overall development of the State. But we must strongly criticise the politically motivated and wrong statistics to portray the Centre in a bad angle. We will strongly condemn the resolution adopted by the Congress government on the economy. The government must stop the attitude of blaming the government of India for everything to cover up its failures to ensure the economic growth due to poor tax collection”.

During the last 75 years the Congress party had been in power. For many years, the share of the States was just 20%, which was hiked to 30% after a long fight. The Congress-led UPA government had refused to hike States’ share from 30% to 40%. The Congress party that refused to raise its voice against the UPA government, but has raised this topic now only for the sake of politics, he said.

According to the resolution of the opposition: “A few days after the BJP-led NDA government came to power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the policy of co-operative federalism was adopted, and hiked the State’s share from 32% to 42%. This would show the commitment of the Union Government”.

The Finance Commission distributed funds to States as per its recommendation. The allegation of disparity according to the State capital, is totally baseless.

“When the 15th Finance Commission started its work, the Congress party was in power and it failed to explain the ground reality to the commission. Besides, in the final crucial meeting, five ministers from the then coalition government failed to exhibit any resistance, kept quiet. The fund allocation had already started over two years ago. If the allocation to the State had declined, the Congress party was mainly responsible”, according to the resolution.

The resolution noted: “One nation, one tax, GST law had been framed as per the Constitution” and the GST compensation had been decided based on 14% economic growth of the State for five years.

Karnataka had received ₹1,06,258 crore as GST compensation from the Central Government. “Although, compensation ended in 2022, the State Government was trying to give fake account by including the year 2023-24”.

Without taking note of the Centre’s contributions in Central Government sponsored schemes, the resolution the Karnataka government was trying to spread the canard that the grant had been cut. The cess and the surcharge has been existing since the days of the Congress government, and the government of India has the power to levy tax only for certain programmes”.

The opposition’s resolution stated: “Despite not achieving 14% economic growth, giving 14% compensation to the States helped to bring stability in growth. Making wrong calculation based on unscientific details to claim that an injustice has been done to the State by the Central Government is a big lie in politics”.

In view of the protest by the opposition, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.