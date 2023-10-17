October 17, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

1. CM launches emblem of Karnataka Sambrama-50 to mark golden jubilee of renaming State

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled the emblem of Karnataka Sambrama-50 to mark the golden jubilee of renaming the Mysore State as Karnataka on November 1, 1973.

Former chief minister late D. Devaraj Urs is credited with renaming Mysore State as Karnataka. With the inclusion of the districts from erstwhile Nizam’s Hyderabad State and Bombay presidency, many people, including politicians, then felt the need to change the State’s name since districts from Mysuru region were just a part of the State. In a ceremony conducted under the leadership of Devaraj Urs, the new name was announced.

2. Karnataka seeks pending dues from Centre under MGNREGA to help mitigate drought condition

As 216 taluks in Karnataka reel under drought, the Congress government has requested the Centre to release pending Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme wage component at the earliest, to ensure effective implementation of the job scheme.

Karnataka Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma has written to Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Union Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), and said that wage release to Karnataka is due from MoRD since August 29, 2023, which amounts to ₹478.46 crore. The last wage grant released to the State government was on September 24 for ₹1.55 crore for August and September.

3. Showstopper of 2023 Dasara flower show in Mysuru is Chandrayaan-3

The rush of tourists to Mysuru has swelled with the city hosting the Dasara festivities that began on a traditional note atop the Chamundi hills on October 15. The key tourist attractions and events like Dasara flower show have been witnessing heavy footfalls.

Lakhs of flowers have been used to create a model of Chandrayaan-3, which is the highlight of this year’s Dasara flower show. The creation is a tribute to the entire team of ISRO for the success of their moon mission.