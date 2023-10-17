HamberMenu
Showstopper of 2023 Dasara flower show in Mysuru is Chandrayaan-3

October 17, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Also, at the flower show in Kuppanna Park, is a floral display commemorating the ongoing Cricket World Cup

The rush of tourists to Mysuru has swelled with the city hosting the Dasara festivities that began on a traditional note atop the Chamundi hills on October 15. The key tourist attractions and events like Dasara flower show have been witnessing heavy footfalls.

Lakhs of flowers have been used to create a model of Chandrayaan-3, which is the highlight of this year’s Dasara flower show. The creation is a tribute to the entire team of ISRO for the success of their moon mission.

Acknowledging the successful moon mission, the Department of Horticulture and the District Horticulture Society created a model of Chandrayaan-3. The special display includes a rocket, Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover. The special floral arrangement has been done inside the glass house of Kuppanna Park, the venue of the Dasara flower show, which has become a key attraction. Every year, a special model is created inside the glass house. This year, Chandrayaan-3 was chosen considering the historic success in the country’s space programme.

Over 90,000 pots with flowering plants are on display.

Also, at the flower show, is a floral display commemorating the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

The show is open from 9 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. The entry fee for adults is ₹40 each, and the fee for children is ₹20 each.

Karnataka / tourism / tourism and leisure / festivals / Mysore

