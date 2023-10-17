HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM launches emblem of Karnataka Sambrama-50 to mark golden jubilee of renaming State

Former chief minister late D. Devaraj Urs is credited with renaming Mysore State as Karnataka

October 17, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (4th from left) unveiled the emblem of Karnataka Sambrama-50 to mark the golden jubilee of renaming the Mysore State as Karnataka on November 1, 1973, in Bengaluru on October 17, 2023.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (4th from left) unveiled the emblem of Karnataka Sambrama-50 to mark the golden jubilee of renaming the Mysore State as Karnataka on November 1, 1973, in Bengaluru on October 17, 2023.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled the emblem of Karnataka Sambrama-50 to mark the golden jubilee of renaming the Mysore State as Karnataka on November 1, 1973.

Former chief minister late D. Devaraj Urs is credited with renaming Mysore State as Karnataka. With the inclusion of the districts from erstwhile Nizam’s Hyderabad State and Bombay presidency, many people, including politicians, then felt the need to change the State’s name since districts from Mysuru region were just a part of the State. In a ceremony conducted under the leadership of Devaraj Urs, the new name was announced.

The Department of Kannada and Culture had organised a programme to launch the emblem of Karnataka Sambrama-50 at the Banquet hall of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on October 17, 2023.

The Department of Kannada and Culture had organised a programme to launch the emblem of Karnataka Sambrama-50 at the Banquet hall of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on October 17, 2023.

The Department of Kannada and Culture had organised a programme to launch the emblem of Karnataka Sambrama-50 at the Banquet hall of Vidhana Soudha (State secretariat) on October 17.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil were among those who attended the programme.

Karnataka government has decided to hold the Karnataka Rajyotsava on November 1 on a grand scale to mark the 50th year of renaming the State.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.