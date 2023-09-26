September 26, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

1. WATCH | Bengaluru bandh elicits mixed response from city’s residents

Bengaluru witnessed a mixed response to the bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations and farmers on September 26 over the Karnataka government releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as per the directions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). Shops in business areas of the city like Chickpete were closed and the streets wore a deserted look. However, hotels continued to run as usual.

Transportation services such as BMTC buses, Namma Metro, cab, and auto-rickshaws were also operational. The Kempegowda International Airport remained unaffected by the bandh as passengers continued to arrive despite the strike. However, traffic on city roads was notably lighter compared to typical days, as many IT companies implemented work-from-home policies.

2. Bengaluru bandh | Police detain Vatal Nagaraj, farmers’ leader Kuruburu Shanthkumar and other protestors

Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj and his associates were detained at Raj Bhavan on September 26, 2023, when they went to stage a protest against the Karnataka government’s move to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Accusing the government of containing protests with the use of police might, Mr. Nagaraj said protestors would lay siege to the CM’s residence on September 27.

Earlier farmers’ leader Kuruburu Shanthkumar was detained at Mysore Bank Circle. Police also detained a group of 20 protestors who had gathered in front of Town Hall shouting slogans. They were bundled into a BMTC bus and escorted to CAR grounds.

3. Dead rat found in food packet provided to the police on bandh duty

A dead rat found in the food packets distributed to policemen on bandobast duty for the Bengaluru bandh, created panic among the personnel. This is the second instance where sub-standard food has been distributed to the police personnel on duty. A day before, on September 25, Vidyaranyapura Police even registered a FIR against a hotel for supplying food that had gone bad.

On Tuesday, a dead rat was found in the rice bath packet distributed to traffic police personnel in Yeshwanthpur. An inquiry has been initiated and necessary action will be taken, said M. N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner (Traffic).

4. Revised notification creates 988 new posts for primary and high school teachers in Karnataka

The revised sanctioned posts for teachers implemented to maintain pupil-teacher ratio in primary schools and high schools has increased the number of posts for teachers in Karnataka by 988.

As per the revised notification of September 15, 2023, the government has created 988 additional teachers’ posts for high school, and with this the total number of teachers’ posts stands increased from 43,353 to 44,341. However, the 1,88,532 teachers’ posts sanctioned for primary school remain the same.

5. Wife of late Karnataka Chief Minister Veerendra Patil passes away

Sharada Patil (93), wife of former Karnataka Chief Minister and a popular Lingayat leader late Veerendra Patil passed away at her residence here on September 26. She leaves behind her son and former legislator Kailashnath Patil, and two daughters.